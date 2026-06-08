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DRC Ebola cases surge to 515, death toll hits 91

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
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The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 515 after 27 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours.

 

In a statement on X, health officials noted that 91 deaths have been recorded as at June 6th, with 283 patients hospitalized or in isolation. A further 12 patients have recovered from the disease.

 

The case fatality rate stands at 17.7pc

 

The outbreak has affected 25 health zones across three provinces, that include; Ituri, Nord-Kivu and Sud-Kivu, with Ituri remaining as the epicenter of the outbreak.

 

“Ituri remains the main outbreak hotspot, while the hotspots in Nord-Kivu and Sud-Kivu remain under close surveillance,” the statement read.

 

Health officials stated that care, prevention, and community awareness activities are ongoing in the affected areas with response teams strengthening their interventions by prioritising a risk analysis-based approach.

 

Additionally, prevention actions in health facilities and operational support continue to be intensified.

 

Officials have advised anyone experiencing symptoms or suspecting an Ebola infection to call the toll-free emergency number 151 for assistance and guidance.

 

Common signs and symptoms of Ebola infection

 

Some of the common symptoms include sudden fever, weakness, headache, muscle pain and sore throat.

 

As the disease progresses, patients may develop vomiting, diarrhea, rash, stomach pain and, in some cases, bleeding. Symptoms can appear between 2 and 21 days after exposure to the virus.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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