Golf:Boost for quartet as Britam backs their PGK Tour campaign

The quartet of Kennedy Abuto, Simon Njogu, John Kagiri, and Joyce Wanjiru have received a major boost ahead of their participation in the third leg of the Proffesional Gilfers Of Kenya Equator tour.The four recieved the backing of insurance firm Britam.

Wanjiru joins Naom Wafula and Margaret Njoki as the only female professionals competing in the tour.

“We are focused on raising the standard of professional golf in Kenya and across East Africa. For the second year running, we are backing four players who will represent Britam with pride and compete at the highest

level. We wish them success in the season ahead,” said Britam Group Managing Director and CEO Tom Gitogo.

The PGK Equator Tour is a qualifying series for Kenyan professionals seeking a place in the Magical Kenya Open, Kenya’s flagship international golf tournament on the DP World Tour calendar.

The 2026/2027 PGK Equator Tour will feature 11 tournaments at some of Kenya’s leading golf courses.

The opening two legs have already been held at Vetlab Sports Club and Thika Sports Club. The tour now moves to Limuru, Nyali, Ruiru, Nakuru, Sigona, Royal Nairobi, Mt. Kipipiri Golf and Resort, and Diamond Leisure Beach and Golf Resort before ending at a venue to be announced later.

“The PGK Equator Tour is a prestigious event because it gives players the chance to compete against some of the best golfers in the country. I am honored to be part of the Britam team and one of the few women in this year’s edition,” said Joyce Wanjiru. “I hope we perform well and continue pushing our game

forward.”

Britam has also extended added value to the sponsored golfers by providing each of them with a Golfers’ Insurance Cover to protect them as they compete at the highly coveted tournament.

After two rounds, Samuel Chege leads with a gross score of 278, followed by Dismas Indiza on 279 and Michael Karanga on 283.

The third leg will take place at Limuru Country Club from June 18 to 21, 2026.