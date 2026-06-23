Mombasa residents warned against mob justice over genitalia disappearance hoax

The Mombasa County Security and Intelligence Committee has warned residents against taking the law into their own hands following a wave of mob attacks sparked by false claims that people’s genitalia are disappearing.

The committee, led by Mombasa County Commissioner Mohamed Noor, said the claims are a criminal scheme by fraudsters seeking to exploit public fear to create chaos, attack innocent people, and loot businesses.

The warning comes after two people were assaulted at Kongowea and Marikiti markets on Monday after being falsely accused of causing the alleged disappearance of other people’s genitalia through touch.

Noor said investigations have established that the claims are baseless, noting that no cases have been reported or confirmed by health facilities in the county.

“We have been able to arrest one person who was doing that. He said that he had lost his genitals, but he was investigated and it turned out he had not lost anything. No one has the ability to remove it,” Noor said.

He added that security agencies have checked with hospitals and health centres, but no cases of missing genitalia have been reported.

“We went to all hospitals and health centres, no one has lost anything. It is gossip that is being misused, especially on TikTok,” he said.

The County Commissioner said the incidents, which began in neighbouring Kwale County before spreading to Mombasa, are being used by criminals to create confusion and target traders and businesses.

“In all these, they intend to create chaos to be able to rob traders and the shops. We have been able to get the videos, and we will apprehend those who did the assaults,” he said.

Noor warned that anyone captured participating in the attacks will face prosecution, saying residents have no right to assault suspects based on unverified claims.

“If you assaulted a person at the market without a reason because you saw others being assaulted, you too will be charged because you don’t have the right to take the law into your own hands,” he said.

He further cautioned social media users against spreading the claims or creating content from the incidents, saying those found using the hoax to gain attention will be arrested.

Mombasa County Police Commander Stella Cherono urged residents to ignore the false allegations and report any suspicious incidents to the police instead of resorting to violence.

Cherono said three suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the incidents, with investigations ongoing to identify other individuals linked to the attacks.