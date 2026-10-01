Governor Achani dismisses women, youth funds misuse claims

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani has dismissed allegations by her political opponents that funds meant to benefit women and youth-led companies in the county are being misappropriated, terming the claims unfounded and politically motivated.

Speaking in Tiwi, Matuga Sub-County, Governor Achani challenged her critics to focus on alternative policy issues instead of spreading what she described as misinformation about the county’s women and youth empowerment programme.

The Governor was responding to claims by her opponents that women participating in income-generating initiatives were being short-changed, with only a small portion of the proceeds allegedly reaching them while a significant share purportedly going to leaders.

“The money paid to the groups is not paid to me. It goes to the owners of the companies,” Achani said.

Nominated MCA Judy Kengo urged the opposition to stop criticising projects initiated by Governor Achani, saying they are based on recommendations from residents through public participation.

“These companies that are being criticised are the beginning of what we can achieve. If your colleague has done one thing, add to it instead of using your energy to criticise your colleague’s efforts,” she added.

Janet Mukula, a resident, praised the Governor for the company model, saying it has recognised women, especially those who have been undermined and sidelined for many years.

So far, Kwale County has more than 500 youth- and women-led companies, with over 300 companies securing county tenders.

The companies have been dealing with the construction and renovation of ECDE centres and dispensaries, the extension of water pipelines, supplies of office furniture, and cleaning services for the four municipalities of Kwale, Diani, Lunga Lunga and Kinango.