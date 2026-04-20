CS Duale inaugurates new KMPDC Council, outlines regulatory reform agenda

The government has called for strict adherence to performance contracts, emphasising clear targets, effective monitoring and timely delivery in the health sector.

Speaking on Monday during the inauguration of the new Council of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale emphasised the Council’s central role in safeguarding quality, safety and ethical practice across the health sector, in line with Universal Health Coverage and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council will be chaired by Prof. Namenya Were, marking a renewed focus on strengthening Kenya’s health regulatory framework.

The Cabinet Secretary highlighted ongoing reforms, including the development of a clear Scope of Practice to ensure professionals operate within defined competencies, strengthening patient safety and accountability, noting that this aligns with the joint health and education working group aimed at improving training and positioning Kenya within the global health workforce ecosystem.

Additionally, Duale pointed to progress on the Healthcare Professionals Policy, aimed at improving coordination, workforce planning and service delivery, as well as the Quality of Care and Patient Safety Bill currently before Parliament, expected to enhance regulation and healthcare standards.

He urged the Council to actively participate in these reforms and adopt a collaborative, whole-of-government approach with counties, training institutions, professional bodies and regulators, while upholding transparency, accountability and good governance.

The ceremony was attended by Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Kariuki and other senior Ministry officials.