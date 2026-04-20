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NACADA busts Ksh4.1M illicit ethanol syndicate in Runda

Tip-off leads multi-agency team to concealed storage; suspects arrested as authorities expose repackaging scheme

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has successfully seized a significant cache of illicit ethanol hidden in Runda Estate, Westlands Sub-County, valued at approximately Sh4,112,500. The operation, which was intelligence-led, resulted in the recovery of 1,645 liters of ethanol.

A multi-agency team, including NACADA, officers from Runda Police Station, and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), acted on a public tip-off. They first visited a suspect’s homestead in Ruaka Township, where occupants guided them to a concealed storage facility along Pan Afric Road in Runda Estate.

Upon entering the facility, the team discovered ethanol packed in five drums of 250 liters each (totaling 1,250 liters), 60 two-liter bottles (120 liters), 16 twenty-liter plastic jerricans (320 liters), and 10 half-liter sachets (5 liters). Additional items seized included one metallic filling funnel, eight empty 20-liter jerricans, and four empty 20-liter drums.

NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa disclosed a new tactic used by unscrupulous dealers in uncustomed ethanol.

“We have discovered that criminals receive the commodity in large drums but break it down into smaller consignments – bottles, jerricans, and even sachets – which are far easier to transport undetected,” he explained.

Dr. Omerikwa reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to community safety, stating, “NACADA is not relenting where keeping communities safe is concerned. We will continue to dismantle these networks and protect Kenyan families from the dangers of illicit brews.”

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Two suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to Runda Police Station, where they await arraignment in court. Scene of crime personnel processed and documented the location.

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