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KMA and Reckitt partner to promote hygiene

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
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The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) and Reckitt Kenya, through its hygiene brand Dettol, have signed an MOU to promote improved hygiene practices, disease prevention, and public health education across Kenya over the next three years.

The partnership was announced during the 53rd KMA Annual Scientific Conference in Naivasha and brings together Dettol’s science-led expertise in hygiene and disinfection with KMA’s medical leadership to support national public health priorities.

The two entities will now roll out nationwide health awareness campaigns focused on hand hygiene, sanitation, and disease prevention. 

The programme will include community outreach, public education initiatives, and joint participation in key national and global health awareness days, all aimed at driving sustained behaviour change.

“This partnership underscores Reckitt’s commitment to improving health outcomes in Kenya,” said Mustapha Bugaje, country manager, Reckitt Kenya.

“Combining our scientific expertise with KMA’s trusted medical voice allows us to reach more communities with practical, life-saving hygiene information and support lasting behaviour change.”

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The initiative places strong emphasis on prevention, recognising that simple hygiene practices remain among the most effective and affordable ways to reduce the spread of infectious diseases.

It aims to empower communities with clear, evidence-based guidance to help lower the burden of preventable illnesses linked to poor sanitation.

KMA will play a central role in ensuring the accuracy and credibility of all public health messaging. The association will also leverage its extensive network of medical professionals to amplify outreach and promote best practices across the healthcare system.

“We are hoping that, together with Dettol and the Kenya Medical Association, we will have an impact in reducing the deaths from preventable illnesses that are hygiene-based,” said KMA President Dr Simon Kigondu.

“This partnership with Dettol will enable us to extend credible, evidence-based health information to more Kenyans and reinforce the critical role of hygiene and sanitation in reducing disease burden.”

The programme will adopt a multi-channel approach, combining outreach through television, radio, print, and outdoor platforms with engagement at medical conferences, seminars, and training forums.

The collaboration comes at a pivotal time as Kenya accelerates efforts to achieve universal access to improved sanitation by 2030.

National targets include increasing public investment in sanitation from 0.2 per cent of GDP to 0.9 per cent to expand access and improve health outcomes.

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