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EACC arrests Kenya Power employee over bribery allegations

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Kenya Power employee and an accomplice for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to reconnect electricity to a residential property.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged with the Commission on 28th May 2026 by a resident whose electricity had been disconnected two days earlier.

The commission said investigations established that the suspect, Gerald Nyaoke, a technician attached to the Kenya Power Donholm Office, allegedly demanded Ksh 30,000 from the complainant in exchange for restoring the power supply.

EACC detectives mounted an operation that enabled them to monitor and document interactions between the complainant and the suspects, culminating in the arrest after the alleged bribe exchange.

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The suspects were escorted to the Integrity Centre for further processing and investigations.

“EACC reiterates its commitment to combating corruption and calls upon members of the public to continue reporting cases of bribery and abuse of office”, the commission stated.

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