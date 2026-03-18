County NewsNEWS

Kirinyaga’s Aggregation and Industrial Park nears completion, boosting agro-industrial growth

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
4 Min Read

Construction of the County Aggregation and Industrial Park (CAIP) in Kirinyaga is nearing completion, marking a major milestone in the county’s journey toward becoming a regional hub for agro-processing and industrial development.

The facility, located within the Sagana Agro-Industrial City, which is a designated Special Economic Zone(SEZ), will go a long way in supporting value addition, strengthening agricultural value chains and creating employment opportunities.

Currently, the construction of eight warehouses has reached 86 percent completion. These include 2 warehouses for cold rooms, two for aggregation and four for value addition, a step that signals steady progress toward full operationalization of the facility.

Speaking in Kariti Ward, Ndia Constituency where the project is domiciled, Governor Anne Waiguru said the project is projected to create massive job opportunities especially for youth and women once investors begin operations.

She noted that the industrial park will provide farmers with a structured system for aggregating produce, preserving it through modern cold storage facilities and channeling it into value addition industries within the park.

“Those who grow avocados will have a place to supply their produce as we will have an avocado oil factory. Those with tomatoes will have their tomatoes processed into tomato paste. Those will be more than 100,000 indirect jobs while more than 10,000 direct jobs will go to our youth and women in Kirinyaga,” she emphasized.

DPP okays Ksh292M fraud charges against Tanathi Water Works CEO
CS Cheptumo champions Kiswahili as catalyst for unity, growth
‘Forgotten’ Village: Tabaita residents decry over lack of development
June 25 protests: Postmortem reveals Mwangi had four bullet fragments lodged in brain

Waiguru said the project is one of the county’s flagship economic transformation initiatives and will play a central role in strengthening Kirinyaga’s agricultural economy and positioning Kirinyaga as an emerging manufacturing and agro-processing hub in the region.

She added that the integrated approach is expected to significantly reduce post-harvest losses while opening up new markets for farmers by linking agricultural production to processing and manufacturing, sealing from end to end her vision for Wezesha Kirinyaga agro-economic empowerment program.

“The industrial park will attract investors who will establish agro-processing factories at the facility, creating a reliable market for local farm produce and boosting incomes for farmers across the county. Other investment opportunities include logistics, packaging, warehousing and other industrial activities linked to the facility,” she said.

Waiguru also thanked President William Ruto for supporting the project through the national government’s industrialization agenda, noting that collaboration between the two levels of government has been instrumental in accelerating the implementation of the initiative.

Recently a team from the Ministry of Trade and the Office of the Deputy President visited the county to assess the project’s implementation status and were impressed by the progress.

Kirinyaga has been ranked among the fastest counties in implementation of the County Aggregation and Industrial Park project. Besides developing the CAIP, the county government has also been working to ensure that supporting infrastructure within the industrial park is also developed, among them being dykes to protect the park against flooding from Rivers Sagana and Ragati.

 

 

Failed ‘coup plotters’ go on trial in DR Congo
Tenants evacuated after seven-storey building in Kasarani develops huge cracks
Immigration under pressure to clear passport backlog as deadline nears
Mudavadi heads to Addis Ababa for AU Executive Council meeting
Mudavadi in Algeria for AU Ministerial meeting
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nyanza sugar workers threaten protests over Ksh 1.2 billion arrears
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Nyanza sugar workers threaten protests over Ksh 1.2 billion arrears
Business Local Business
Kenya, EU hold bilateral talks on 5G, AI, online safety
Business Local Business
Equity Group net profit hits Ksh 76B on strong income
Business Local Business
How rural electrification projects are unlocking opportunities
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

International News

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Lima

Local NewsNEWS

Mudavadi urges women from Malava to vote wisely in upcoming by-election

Jesse Chenge
County News

Jesse Chenge wins ICPAC Climate Action Award for capturing water innovation in Isiolo

County News

Kenya Inching Closer to Manufacture Its Own Anti-Venom

Show More