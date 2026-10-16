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EACC arrests NTSA clerk for soliciting Ksh18,000 bribe

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a clerical officer attached to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) headquarters for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to facilitate the processing of a driving licence.

The officer, identified as Joseph Njoroge Kihuna, was arrested on Wednesday following investigations into a complaint by a matatu driver who alleged that the suspect had demanded Ksh18,000 to facilitate the issuance of the licence.

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The suspect was arrested within the NTSA headquarters premises while receiving Ksh8,000, part of the alleged bribe.

He was taken to the Integrity Centre for processing and later released on a cash bail of Ksh50,000 pending the conclusion of investigations.

The anti-graft agency reiterated its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points in an effort to restore public trust and improve access to quality services for all citizens.

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