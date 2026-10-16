EACC arrests NTSA clerk for soliciting Ksh18,000 bribe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a clerical officer attached to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) headquarters for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to facilitate the processing of a driving licence.

The officer, identified as Joseph Njoroge Kihuna, was arrested on Wednesday following investigations into a complaint by a matatu driver who alleged that the suspect had demanded Ksh18,000 to facilitate the issuance of the licence.

The suspect was arrested within the NTSA headquarters premises while receiving Ksh8,000, part of the alleged bribe.

He was taken to the Integrity Centre for processing and later released on a cash bail of Ksh50,000 pending the conclusion of investigations.

The anti-graft agency reiterated its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points in an effort to restore public trust and improve access to quality services for all citizens.