Three traffic officers arrested over alleged extortion of motorists

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three traffic police officers attached to Webuye Police Station for allegedly demanding bribes from motorists at a road- block along the Webuye- Kitale Road.

The arrests follow an investigation by the EACC after receiving numerous complaints from members of the public and motorists operating public service vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles regarding rampant extortion by the officers at the roadblock.

Acting on the complaints, the commission mounted a targeted surveillance operation that revealed the officers soliciting and demanding bribes from motorists entering or leaving the border town, without conducting any vehicle checks or enforcing traffic regulations.

The officers identified as Corporal Kipyego Metto, Police Constable Ben Kiptoo Maswai, and Police Constable Alex Kidui Makee were arrested today and taken to the EACC Western Regional Office in Bungoma for further processing.

The operation is part of the ongoing crackdown on bribery at public service delivery points to improve access to quality services for all citizens. The Commission is scaling up intelligence gathering and surveillance targeting essential public services and sectors prone to bribery