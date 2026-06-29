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Two nabbed ferrying bhang on motorcycle in Migori

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Police in Migori County have arrested two men suspected of trafficking narcotics after they were found ferrying cannabis sativa in Suna West Sub-County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects, identified as Luke Okello, 35, and Steve Odero, 28, were arrested following a tip-off that led officers to launch an operation in Namba area.

The officers intercepted the two along Migori Road while they were allegedly transporting the narcotics on a motorcycle.

According to the DCI, the suspects had concealed the bhang rolls under oversized jackets in an attempt to evade detection.

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Odero was found with 37 rolls while Okello had 77 rolls strapped to his body.

The two were arrested and taken to Migori Police Station where they are being processed ahead of arraignment in court.

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The motorcycle and the recovered narcotics were seized and will be used as exhibits.

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