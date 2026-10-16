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KEBS warns against misuse of Standardisation Mark on jaba juice

KEBS has raised concern that some manufacturers have been using certification permits issued for fruit juices and fruit drinks to market beverages containing khat (Miraa).

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has warned against the use of its Standardization Mark on Khat (Miraa/Muguka) infused beverages.

In a public notice, KEBS raised concern that some manufacturers have been using certification permits issued for fruit juices and fruit drinks to market beverages containing khat.

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The agency cautioned manufacturers and traders against displaying the Standardisation Mark (S-Mark) on such products, warning that the practice misrepresents their certification status and may attract enforcement action under the Standards Act.

KEBS clarified khat and its derivatives are currently excluded from its product certification scheme because of regulatory concerns surrounding the plant’s psychoactive compounds.

“KEBS currently excludes khat and khat-derived products from its product certification scheme because of the regulatory considerations relating to khat and its psychoactive constituents, including cathinone and cathine,” the notice reads.

The agency has to revoked certification permits in identified cases of non-compliance and says it will continue conducting market surveillance to identify and take action against manufacturers and traders misusing the mark.

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Consumers have also been advised to verify the certification status of products through KEBS’ official channels.

“KEBS remains committed to protecting consumers, safeguarding the integrity of its product certification system and ensuring compliance with applicable Kenya Standards and regulatory requirements,” the agency said.

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