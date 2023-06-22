EACC arrests police officer for demanding bribe to release impounded vehicle

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has Thursday arrested a police officer based at Mumias Police Station in Kakamega County for demanding and receiving a bribe.

According to a report, Joshua Ouma Odour was arrested for demanding and receiving a bribe in order to release a motor vehicle that had been detained at the station.

The said vehicle was detained on allegations that the license plate was not clearly visible.

The officer was escorted to EACC Bungoma Office where he was processed and later booked at Bungoma Police Station where he is currently detained pending further action on Friday.

The Commission received the complaint on Thursday and immediately commenced investigations which culminated in the arrest of the suspect while receiving the bribe.

EACC is calling upon all public officials to recognize that they hold their respective offices in public trust and as such, they should always use the privilege and opportunity of holding public office to serve the public with diligence and honesty.

“It is not only criminal but also immoral for a public official to expect, solicit or demand bribes from citizens, for whatever reason,” says the EACC.