Shakahola: Deterioration of bodies compromises determination of cause of death

Pathologists are finding it difficult to ascertain the cause of death for some of the bodies exhumed from the Shakahola farm linked to controversial preacher Paul Makenzi.

According to Chief Government Pathologist Doctor Johansen Oduor, the level of deterioration of the bodies is compromising the determination of the cause of death.

Dr Oduor says in previous autopsies, most bodies were found to have died of starvation while a few others had strangulation marks or injuries caused by blunt objects.

He said his team conducted postmortems on 22 bodies that included 13 females and five males while the gender of four other bodies could not be determined due to the level of decomposition.

He noted that there were bodies of 14 children and seven adults while the age of one body could not be determined due to the level of decomposition.

On the cause of death, Dr. Oduor said that three died of starvation but his team why 19 others bodies died.

The team has conducted 49 autopsies since the exercise is currently in phase three of the exercise which started on Tuesday.

Post mortems will be conducted on 45 remaining bodies before the homicide team headed by Martin Nyogutu resumes exhumation of bodies at the 840-acre Shakahola farm.