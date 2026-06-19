EACC CEO elected to AAACA Executive Committee

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Abdi Ahmed Mohamud, has been elected to the Executive Committee of the African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (AAACA), further strengthening Kenya’s leadership role in the continental fight against corruption.

Mohamud was elected to represent the Eastern Africa Region during the 8th AAACA General Assembly held in Nairobi.

His election places Kenya at the centre of decision-making within the Association and reflects the confidence that African Anti-Corruption Agencies have in EACC’s contribution to promoting integrity, accountability and good governance across the continent.

The newly elected Executive Committee will serve for a period of three years and comprises representatives from the five regions of Africa.

Mohamud will serve alongside Abdulla M. A. Gadir Bo of Libya, who represents Northern Africa, Gaoretelelwe Leonard Lekgetho of South Africa representing Southern Africa, Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe of Liberia representing West Africa, and Bénie-Laure Kamwiziku Kusanzakana of the Democratic Republic of Congo representing Central Africa.

The General Assembly also elected a new leadership team to steer the Association over the next three years.

Dr. Modibo Sacko of Mali’s Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Enrichment (OCLEI) was elected President of AAACA, while Michael Reza of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission was elected First Vice President.

Khaled Benguernane of Algeria’s High Authority for Transparency, Prevention and Fight Against Corruption was elected Second Vice President.

In his acceptance speech, President Dr. Modibo pledged to build on the achievements of the outgoing leadership and to sustain the momentum of ongoing institutional reforms within the Association.

He also committed to advancing AAACA’s flagship legacy project, the Africa Anti-Corruption Studies and Research Centre (CEREAC), which seeks to strengthen research, training and knowledge-sharing among anti-corruption agencies across Africa.

The General Assembly concluded with the selection of Libya as the host country for the 9th AAACA General Assembly, underscoring the Association’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and collective action against corruption.

The election ofMohamud to the Executive Committee is a significant achievement for Kenya and the EACC.

It presents an opportunity for the Commission to contribute more directly to shaping continental anti-corruption policies, enhancing collaboration among African anti-corruption institutions, and advancing the shared goal of a corruption-free Africa.