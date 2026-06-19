State unveils measures to rein in unsafe high-rise developments

The Government has outlined a raft of measures aimed at strengthening oversight of high-rise building construction across the country, amid growing concerns over inadequate urban planning, poor drainage systems and weak enforcement of building regulations.

Responding to a Statement sought by Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie, Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui, a member of the Housing and Public Works Committee, told the National Assembly that the State Department for Public Works has intensified inspections, building audits and inter-agency enforcement to address safety concerns linked to the rapid growth of high-rise developments.

Tonui said the Government has established a multi-agency framework bringing together the National Building Inspectorate (NBI), county governments, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the National Construction Authority (NCA) and other agencies to monitor compliance in the construction sector.

“The National Building Inspectorate and the State Department for Public Works coordinate and act as the Secretariat of the Multi-Sectoral Committee on unsafe structures. Through this framework, joint inspections and enforcement actions have been undertaken in major urban centres,” Tonui told the House.

He added that the National Construction Authority continues to conduct regular inspections of ongoing projects and issue stop orders or remedial action notices where violations are detected.

“The Authority has been carrying regular inspections of ongoing construction and issuing the necessary guidance such as stop orders or remedial action notices where required,” he said.

According to the response from the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, structural audits conducted by the National Building Inspectorate in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Kilifi have revealed widespread non-compliance with approved building plans, unsafe structures and developments erected in environmentally sensitive areas.

“The audits have identified unsafe buildings, non-compliance with approved plans and developments in environmentally sensitive areas,” Tonui said.

The Government also cited the implementation of the National Building Code, 2024, which came into effect on March 31, 2025, as a major milestone in regulating the construction industry.

“The Code provides updated standards for design, construction, safety, drainage and environmental compliance for all buildings within the country,” Tonui said.

He noted that the State Department has embarked on sensitisation and civic education programmes targeting professionals and county authorities to enhance compliance with the new regulations.

The ministry further disclosed that it has reviewed and acted on high-risk developments identified by NEMA, particularly projects located on riparian reserves and in flood-prone areas.

“The State Department has reviewed and acted upon a list of high-risk projects outlawed by NEMA, particularly those affecting riparian reserves and flood-prone areas,” Tonui told MPs.

The Government also welcomed court rulings directing county governments, especially Nairobi City County, to formulate and enforce planning guidelines governing high-rise developments.

On concerns over drainage and sewerage infrastructure, the ministry acknowledged that urban growth has significantly outpaced the expansion of essential public services.

“The Government recognises that rapid urbanisation has outpaced infrastructure development,” Tonui said.

To address the challenge, the National Building Code now requires all developments seeking approval to demonstrate adequate provision for drainage, sewerage and storm water management systems.

“The Building Code, 2024 requires all developments to demonstrate adequate provision for drainage, sewerage and storm water management prior to approval,” he said.

The ministry said it is also working closely with NEMA, water works agencies and county governments to ensure infrastructure and environmental requirements are met before construction approvals are granted.

Additionally, developers who encroach on riparian land or fail to provide adequate drainage systems risk enforcement action, including project suspension or demolition.

“Developments encroaching on riparian land or lacking adequate drainage systems are flagged through the Multi-Sectoral Committee on unsafe structures. Inspection for enforcement action includes the stoppage or demolition,” Tonui stated.

To improve coordination between national and county governments, the State Department has proposed the development of an Integrated National E-Building Management System.

According to Tonui, the proposed digital platform will provide real-time visibility of building approvals and inspections, enhance coordination between national and county agencies, and improve compliance monitoring and enforcement.

“The system is intended to provide real-time visibility of building approvals and inspections, enhance coordination between national and county agencies, and improve compliance monitoring and enforcement,” he said.

The Government is also drafting a new Building Act aimed at strengthening the legal framework for building control and clarifying the responsibilities of national and county governments.

“The State Department is currently developing a Building Act, which will strengthen the legal framework for building control, clarify roles between the national Government and county governments and ensure enforcement mechanisms,” Tonui said.

Despite the progress, the ministry admitted that several obstacles continue to hinder effective regulation of the sector.

Among the key challenges cited are inadequate budgetary allocations for inspections, rapid urbanisation that is stretching institutional capacity, and fragmented approval and enforcement systems across counties and agencies.

“Inadequate budgetary allocations limit the capacity to conduct widespread inspections through the National Building Inspectorate, while rapid urbanisation is outpacing institutional capacity at both national and county levels,” Tonui noted.

He concluded by assuring the House that ongoing reforms would significantly improve the safety and sustainability of urban development in Kenya.

“The Government has taken significant steps to strengthen oversight of high-rise building construction through regulatory reforms, enforcement and inter-agency coordination. However, addressing the challenges of urban planning, drainage and sewerage requires sustained investment, stronger enforcement frameworks and enhanced coordination between the national Government and county governments,” he said.