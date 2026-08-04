Muturi, Munya, Kivuti push back against Gachagua

Former Meru Governor and PNU Party Leader Peter Munya has led three Mt. Kenya political parties in rejecting calls by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for them to dissolve and join the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), insisting that every political party is an independent institution.

Reading a joint statement on behalf of Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, MBUS Party leader Lenny Kivuti, and himself, Munya stated that Gachagua’s remarks undermined the autonomy of political parties and disregarded the constitutional processes governing their existence.

“We wish to state unequivocally that every political party is an independent institution established under the Constitution and the laws of Kenya, with its own members, delegates, elected officials, and governance structures,” Munya affirmed.

The leaders argued that no individual possesses the legal authority to direct another political party to dissolve, merge, or determine its political future.

“Such decisions can only be made by the lawful organs of each respective party in accordance with its constitution and the Political Parties Act,” he added.

While reaffirming their commitment to collaborating with like-minded parties to form an alternative government, the leaders cautioned that political cooperation must be founded on consultation rather than coercion.

“Unity must be anchored on mutual respect, consultation, and voluntary cooperation, not coercion, political ultimatums, or demands for surrender,” Munya said.

The three leaders also dismissed suggestions that Gachagua speaks on behalf of the entire Mt. Kenya region, stating that no meeting or consensus had ever conferred such authority upon him.

“We reject any impression that the Honourable Gachagua has been appointed or mandated to speak on behalf of all the people or political parties of the Mt. Kenya region. No such authority has been conferred upon him,” he stated.

Munya further reminded Gachagua that Mt. Kenya has historically embraced political pluralism and cannot be reduced to a one-party political zone.

“Whenever I’ve had an opportunity privately, I have told him that Mt. Kenya is not a home for one party. Kenya is a multiparty democracy, and the Constitution is very clear,” he said.

The leaders also accused Gachagua of creating unnecessary divisions within the opposition, urging him to pursue dialogue and consensus instead of issuing public ultimatums to other political parties.

“We call upon the Honourable Gachagua to desist from divisive pronouncements and instead embrace structured dialogue, consultation, and respectful engagement among all like-minded political parties,” Munya said.

They further condemned what they described as intimidation of leaders and supporters affiliated with parties other than DCP, warning that such conduct undermines democratic freedoms.

“We must stop threatening those of diverse backgrounds and beliefs about our political standing in order to grow our democracy. It cannot be acceptable for joining DCP to be considered right while joining other parties is considered wrong,” Munya said.

The leaders maintained their commitment to opposition unity but stressed that durable political partnerships can only be built on equality, trust, respect for institutional autonomy, and the constitutional right of every Kenyan to freely associate with a political party of their choice.