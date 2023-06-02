EACC moves to court to recover KBC Mombasa land

The Ethics Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved to Court in Mombasa to recover land worth Ksh.150 Million grabbed from the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

The KBC land that is in Mombasa was grabbed and converted to commercial use by private developers.

Justice Nelly Matheka has certified the case as urgent and has issued preservation orders.

Ex-Lands Commissioner Wilson Gachanja has been faulted for the fraudulent transfer of public property and sued in personal capacity.

According to court documents, the interim parties hearing is set for 13th June 2023.

