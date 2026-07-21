Local NewsNEWS

EACC moves to recover grabbed Ksh790M Prisons land in Kisumu

EACC is seeking cancellation of all resultant land titles, declarations that the entire chain of transactions was illegal, fraudulent, null and void, and restoration of the land to KPS

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
4 Min Read
EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud inspects the disputed Kenya Prisons Service land in Kisumu.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved to recover 7.6 acres of grabbed Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) land in Kisumu, valued at Ksh 790 million.

In a statement, the Commission said it has filed civil proceedings to recover the public land located in Milimani, Kisumu City, which it says was unlawfully excised from KPS property and converted into private ownership.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

According to EACC, the disputed land forms part of an original 16-acre parcel reserved for the Kenya Prisons Service for staff housing and regional offices. The land is currently valued at about Ksh790 million, excluding developments, and an estimated Ksh4.3 billion, including developments.

The recovery action follows a petition filed by the Kenya Prisons Service in February 2022, requesting investigations into the alleged unlawful occupation, subdivision and alienation of its land in Kisumu.

Investigations by the Commission established that in 1989, the late former Assistant Minister for Home Affairs and National Heritage, Grace Emily Akinyi Ogot, allegedly colluded with the then Commissioner of Lands, Wilson Gacanja, and other land officials to fraudulently acquire the prisons land and convert it to private ownership.

EACC said the land had originally been reserved for prison use by the colonial government through a Legal Gazette Notice in 1961. In 1965, the Commissioner of Lands initiated formal documentation for the property, and Plan No. DRG 9/65/7, prepared on July 9, 1965, designated it for prison facilities and staff housing.

Diversification key to continuous growth in tourism sector, Kindiki says
UDA grassroots elections postponed to April 2024
KFS bans shamba system in Kinangop, sparking farmer uproar
KEPSHA Chairman Johnson Nzioka dies in tragic road accident

“The Kenya Prisons Service occupied the land and had staff houses erected on it. During the illegal acquisition, some of the prison houses were demolished to pave the way for private settlement,” the Commission said.

Investigators further established that the alleged fraud was executed through forged documents, including a fake letter of allotment, a forged Part Development Plan (PDP), and other false representations.

According to EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, the then Assistant Minister had initially requested land for the proposed Grace Ogot Secondary School but later changed the request and sought allocation of part of the prisons land for private residential development.

“Being the Assistant Minister for Home Affairs and National Heritage, under whose docket the Kenya Prisons Service fell, she is alleged to have used her office to facilitate the unlawful allocation of the land to herself,” Mohamud said.

The Commission further alleges that the land was subsequently subdivided into 92 plots and sold to unsuspecting buyers who have since developed the properties.

“The parcels are now largely developed, and the occupied section has been renamed Winam Estate, also known as Grace Ogot Estate,” EACC said.

Consequently, the Commission has moved to court seeking the cancellation of all resultant land titles, declarations that the entire chain of transactions was illegal, fraudulent, null and void, and restoration of the land to the Kenya Prisons Service.

As part of the first phase of the recovery process, EACC has filed nine asset recovery suits before the Environment and Land Court in Kisumu targeting parcels within the disputed 7.6-acre section. The remaining cases will be filed in a phased approach to ensure effective case management.

The Commission said the case highlights a broader pattern of public land reserved for essential government functions being unlawfully diverted into private ownership through abuse of office, fraudulent documentation and manipulation of land allocation processes.

“EACC reiterated that public land is held in trust for the people of Kenya and must only be allocated and utilised in strict compliance with the Constitution and applicable land laws”,. Mohamud assured.

SOURCE: EACC

President Ruto set to tour Mt Kenya for five days
Kenya, Venezuela vow to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy
Cholera outbreak: MoH confirms 97 cases, 6 deaths in 3 counties
2025/26 Budget: Gov’t injects billions to strengthen police, military
Sierra Leone High Commissioner bids farewell after completing term in Kenya
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya eyes innovation as next frontier for foreign investment
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya eyes innovation as next frontier for foreign investment
Local Business
Tourism stakeholder caution politicians over inflammatory remarks
Business Local Business
Government unveils plan to increase coffee production in North Rift
Business Local Business
Harambee Stars retain FIFA rankings as new World Champion is crowned
Football Sports

You May also Like

AfricaInternational News

Sudan: Child deaths rise, concern intensifies for refugees after 100 days of battle

County NewsNEWS

Kenya bolsters community health promoters program

Local NewsNEWS

State to expand Nairobi Commuter Railway services to ease traffic

County NewsNEWS

Three arrested over looting, arson at Magunas Supermarket during Saba Saba protests

Show More