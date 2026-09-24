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EARDIP: Eastern African countries step up efforts to boost digital connectivity

Representatives from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan are meeting in Nairobi to align digital investments, policies and cross-border connectivity.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The World Bank-funded EARDIP is designed to expand affordable regional broadband connectivity while strengthening the policy environment for cross-border digital services, data flows and digital trade.

Eastern African countries are seeking to link national digital transformation projects and remove cross-border barriers to connectivity, digital services and trade.

Representatives from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan have convened in Nairobi for a three-day workshop on accelerating regional digital integration and connectivity.

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The participating countries are implementing World Bank-funded digital integration and connectivity projects under the Eastern Africa Regional Digital Integration Project (EARDIP) and related programmes.

At the regional level, the East African Community (EAC) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) are pursuing complementary initiatives to strengthen cross-border connectivity, harmonise policies and deepen digital integration.

The World Bank-funded EARDIP is designed to expand affordable regional broadband connectivity while strengthening the policy environment for cross-border digital services, data flows and digital trade.

Discussions focused on aligning national investments and policies in broadband connectivity, digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity and cross-border digital trade.

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Participants are also examining ways to improve the interoperability of digital systems, strengthen cybersecurity cooperation and expand access to digital public services across borders.

“Discussions highlighted the importance of aligning investments and policies to accelerate cross-border broadband connectivity, strengthen cybersecurity cooperation, expand digital public infrastructure and services, and unlock opportunities for cross-border digital trade and e-commerce,” the organisers said.

Kenya is participating in the regional initiative through activities supported under the World Bank-funded Kenya Digital Economy Acceleration Project (KDEAP), which is aligned with EARDIP’s regional objectives.

The EARDIP framework seeks to strengthen three interconnected markets which include regional connectivity, cross-border data exchange and online markets that support digital services and e-commerce.

The workshop is also reviewing previous efforts to harmonise policies and regulations, share technical knowledge and establish bilateral arrangements to support cross-border connectivity.

The coordination comes as Eastern African countries expand investment in broadband infrastructure and digital public services, creating a need for national projects to work together across borders.

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