Rwanda, Belgium resume diplomatic relations

Rwanda and Belgium have resumed diplomatic relations, opening a new phase of engagement between the two countries.

The decision follows a series of meetings and informal contacts held between the two Ministers of Foreign Affairs over recent months, during which a number of differences and misunderstandings were addressed in a constructive spirit.

The two countries announced the development in New York with the Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot saying the move follows culmination of a process of frank discussions between the two nations and the result of a shared, respectful effort.

“Pleased to announce today the resumption of diplomatic relations between Belgium and Rwanda.

In a world marked by growing tensions, this is an important signal here in New York, the UN’s host city, which embodies multilateralism and dialogue beyond our differences,” Prevot said.

He expressed confidence that renewed relations would support a positive and mutually beneficial agenda.

“This is the culmination of a process of frank discussions with my counterpart and the result of a shared, respectful effort. I am convinced that we can set a positive agenda, mutually beneficial to our citizens, and grounded in the richness of our interpersonal relations.”

Rwanda cut ties with Belgium in March 2025

Kigali cut ties with Belgium on 17th March 2025, after accusing Brussels of taking a hostile position over the conflict in eastern DRC and ordered all the diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours.

Belgium responded by declaring Rwandan diplomats persona non grata and terminating bilateral government cooperation agreements.

The dispute was largely linked to Belgium’s position on the conflict in eastern DRC and allegations concerning Rwanda’s role in the crisis.

Belgium maintains position on eastern DRC

The Deputy PM said restoring diplomatic relations did not mean Belgium was abandoning its position on conflict but having structured channels for dialogue.

He noted that Belgium and Rwanda agreed on the importance of systematic dialogue, including on the points of disagreement that remain, such as the conflict in eastern DRC.

“Restoring diplomatic relations between states does not mean abandoning our position, but having structured channels for dialogue, and I will continue to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the DRC,” he noted.

Belgium also said it would use its regional expertise to support mediation efforts and continue urging all parties to respect commitments made under the Doha and Washington processes.

“We want to put our expertise in the region to work in support of mediation efforts as best we can, and we will continue to urge strict respect for the commitments made by all parties within the Doha and Washington processes,” Privot noted.

Rwanda outlines path to regional peace

At the same time, Rwanda welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations with Belgium saying the move will open a new era of constructive dialogue in a spirit of mutual respect.

On the conflict in eastern DRC, Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe said to ensure sustainable peace in the region requires respect for the territorial integrity of all countries in the region, the neutralisation of the FDLR and addressing the root causes of the conflict between the DRC government and the AFC/M23.

“On the conflict in eastern DRC, we believe that the respect of the territorial integrity of all countries of the region, the neutralization of the FDLR genocidal force and the resolution of the conflict between the Government of DRC and the AFC/M23 by addressing its root causes remain key points to ensure sustainable peace in the region,” said Nduhungirehe.

In a joint statement, Belgium and Rwanda said their respective bilateral embassies will be reopened in the near future adding that as an initial step, each mission will be headed by a chargé d’affaires ad interim, supported by a diplomat or consular officer and a small technical support team.

Requests for agrément for Ambassadors will subsequently be submitted in view of a future diplomatic movement, on the understanding that the Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the Kingdom of Belgium will also be accredited to the European Union.

Consequently, Rwanda and Belgium expressed gratitude to the authorities of the State of Qatar for facilitating the first meeting between the two Ministers in Doha in June 2025.

AU welcomes diplomatic breakthrough

Following the development, the African Union has termed the resumption of diplomatic ties between Rwanda and Belgium as a demonstration of the value of diplomacy and dialogue in overcoming differences and strengthening cooperation.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf welcomed the move noting that it underscores the importance of sustained dialogue.

“The resumption of diplomatic ties underscores the importance of sustained dialogue, constructive engagement and open diplomatic channels in addressing differences and advancing shared interests,” the AUC Chairperson said.

Youssouf commended Belgium and Rwanda for the development and acknowledged the constructive role played by Qatar in facilitating dialogue.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/au-welcomes-rwanda-belgium-resumption-of-diplomatic-ties/