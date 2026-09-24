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Two arrested for allegedly demanding Ksh100,000 to stop EACC investigation

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two women accused of demanding Sh100,000 from a person whose matter is under investigation by the Commission.

The suspects, Hellen Hashiali Masinde and Violet Ndakwa, both from Kakamega County, allegedly claimed to have networks within EACC that could influence the termination of the investigation.

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They were arrested yesterday after allegedly receiving Sh30,000 from the person under investigation.

EACC said the two are believed to be part of a group of fraudsters operating in Western Kenya who either impersonate its officers or falsely claim they can influence matters under investigation in exchange for money.

The suspects were processed at the EACC Western Regional Office before being booked at Bungoma Central Police Station, pending completion of investigations.

The Commission has cautioned the public against dealing with people claiming they can influence investigations for payment, urging anyone approached with such offers to report the matter to EACC.

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