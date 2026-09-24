Artists of folk ensemble ‘Russia’ give poignant performance at Russian culture day event

The Kenyan National Theatre auditorium was packed yesterday as Kenyan enthusiasts of Russian culture, dignitaries, diplomats and guests enjoyed a beautifully haunting Folk performance hosted by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Kenya.

Audience members who could not find seats stood along the aisles to enjoy the performance by the State Academic Russian Folk Ensemble “Russia”, named “in honour of the brilliant Russian lady singer who became the icon of Russian folk and traditional music culture” L.Zykina according to the ambassador.

Speaking at the event, Russian ambassador to Kenya Vsevolod Tkachenko opened with “Wageni Wapendwa” to applause and laughter as he introduced the vocal quartet and gave a brief about what the performance represented.

“Russian folk music is remarkably diverse; It can be joyful and energetic, quiet and lyrical, humorous or deeply emotional,” he said. “Our songs speak about love and hope, family and friendship, the beauty of nature, the vastness of our country and the dear simple things of human life.”

Mr Tkachenko also described the music as a living inheritance, its melodies carried from generation to generation, keeping the voices of those who came before alive.

“Many of these melodies have been passed from one generation to another for decades and even centuries. Some originated in villages, some in small towns, others became known throughout the entire country,” he said. “Over time they became much more than simply songs, but a part of our collective memory and an important expression of Russian character.”

This isn’t the first event the Embassy has hosted in Nairobi. In June, they hosted a folk performance by the ensemble Khokhloma at the Braeburn Theatre to celebrate the country’s National Language Day. In 2025, they hosted a screening of the Russian festive film ‘Silver Skates’ followed by a ballet performance just days before Christmas.

Highlighting these key events, the Ambassador said that cultural cooperation was at the heart of Kenya-Russia relations.

“As relations between Russia and Kenya are developing dynamically across many fields, cultural cooperation holds a special place among them,” he said. “We wish to bring different aspects of Russian culture closer to the Kenyan public.”

Adding that while the two languages were different, Kenya and Russia could connect through its diverse music and culture.

“Kenya is also famous for its music. It has its own extraordinary diversity of musical and cultural traditions. I am confident that while our musical languages may differ, the emotions behind them are often surprisingly close.”

Unlike the vigorous performance put on by the Khokhloma Song and Dance Ensemble in June, vocals and instrumental music took centre stage at Russian folk night on Wednesday evening. The Garna Vocal Quartet – Anastacia Shapochkina, Polina Zhitlova, Victoria Belova and Anna Orlova – led the performance for the evening, featuring more than 10 performances.

Some of the songs included ‘What a Clear Crescent Moon”, an ode to still, silent nights; “I believed, I Believed, I Believe”, shared as a special dedication to women about hope for the future; and the hilarious instrumental “How My Husband Made Me Heat A Banya” about a husband who makes his wife heat up the “banya”, a traditional Russian bathhouse everyday.

Speaking to KBC Digital exclusively, Cyndi Aluoch, an attendee at the event, said she was delighted to experience Russian culture on stage.

“I really loved my stay in Moscow, the culture, the people and everything. So coming back home again and getting to experience this culture here at home and even away from home is great. It also makes me see some of the similarities that we have as Kenya and Russia,” she said. “This is like us having cultural ties, so I really appreciate it.”