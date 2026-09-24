Lagat hails Magado as new hub for Police Reservist training

The National Police Service has completed the first centralised training programme for National Police Reservists, with 705 reservists from 10 counties passing out at the Magado tactical training camp in Igembe North, Meru County.

The graduation on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, marked a new phase in the preparation of reservists, who for the first time trained together under a standardised programme at a single police training facility.

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat said the arrangement was significant because security challenges often extend beyond county boundaries, requiring personnel to work from common operational standards.

“For the first time, NPRs from different counties have trained together under one standardised programme at one police training camp,” Lagat said.

He said the training was not limited to physical conditioning, combat readiness and survival skills, but also focused on developing disciplined and cohesive reservists capable of supporting security agencies when called upon.

Lagat said reservists bring knowledge of the communities where they operate, including local languages, security dynamics and terrain. He, however, stressed that such local knowledge needed to be complemented by proper training and discipline.

The Magado facility itself was established following concerns raised by police officers during the Jukwaa la Usalama initiative.

According to Lagat, officers had told Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen that they lacked a specialised facility for tactical training.

“Police officers told you that they lacked a specialised facility where they could receive tactical training. You listened and today, we are standing on the ground that came from that conversation,” Lagat told Murkomen during the passing-out parade.

The camp opened its doors in June to its first cohort of 5,000 recruits, according to Lagat.

He credited Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja with spearheading reforms within the National Police Service, particularly in training and the welfare of police officers.

The establishment of the facility was also supported by the County Government of Meru, which donated 1,000 acres of land for the camp.

Lagat described the land donation as a significant contribution to national security.

The Deputy Inspector General further disclosed that he had hosted the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and Internal Security at the facility the previous month.

He said the service remained hopeful that Parliament would support plans to upgrade Magado into a Centre of Excellence for tactical training in the country.

The 705 reservists who graduated are drawn from 10 counties, although the speech did not specify the counties.

Lagat said their graduation demonstrated the value of the investment in the facility and recognised the role played by families in supporting the reservists throughout their training.

He urged the graduates to uphold discipline and integrity as they take up their responsibilities.

“Go and serve with discipline and integrity,” he told the reservists.

The passing-out parade was attended by Murkomen, Inspector General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja, National Police College Commandant Nyale Munga, senior National Police Service officers and county representatives.

The graduation adds another milestone to the development of Magado as a specialised tactical training facility for the National Police Service.