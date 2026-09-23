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CS Mvurya hails Saudi Arabia for continued support of Kenya’s development agenda

Adan Ibrahim
By Adan Ibrahim
1 Min Read

Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya have hailed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continued support of Kenya’s development agenda.

Speaking at the 96th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia held in Nairobi, Mvurya said over the years the government of Saudi Arabia has extended a hand of partnership in helping Kenya, citing the 2.5 billion shillings grant for a clean cooking initiative, aiming to transition 50% of Kenyan households to LPG cooking solutions within five years.

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Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Kenya Saad Abdullah Alnofaia, who was the host, said Kenya and the Saudi Kingdom enjoy cordial relations and that his country will continue expanding its cooperation with the country.

In recent years, Saudi – Kenyan relations have witnessed significant development across the sectors of trade, investment, energy, agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, and technology reflecting the expanding horizons of cooperation between our two countries, where direct flights between the two countries have increased to 11 weekly.

 

 

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