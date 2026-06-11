Education sector gets largest budget share at Ksh784.5B

The education sector has received the largest allocation in the National Government’s Budget Estimates for the 2026/27 Financial Year, underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening learning institutions across the country.

Presenting the budget estimates in Parliament on Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi announced that the sector has been allocated Ksh784.5B, representing 26.6 pc of the total budget. This marks an increase from the Ksh701.1 B allocated in the previous financial year.

The funding will support schools, teachers, universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

A total of Ksh424B has been allocated to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to cater for teachers’ salaries, while basic education will receive Ksh136.6B.

Under capitation programmes, Ksh7B has been earmarked for free primary education, Ksh54.6B for free day secondary education, and Ksh30.7B for Junior Secondary School (JSS) learners.

The budget also provides Ksh4.9B for the conversion of 20,000 intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms beginning January 2027.