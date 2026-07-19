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Ol Kalou residents lauded for defending democratic space

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Election materials ready for distribution to presiding officers ahead of Thursday’s Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi has commended residents of Ol Kalou Constituency for what he described as their resolve in safeguarding the democratic process, saying their actions should inspire Kenyans to protect the country’s democratic gains.

Speaking in Machakos, Mwangangi said the conduct of the residents demonstrated the importance of peaceful participation in elections and urged Kenyans across the country to remain vigilant in defending their constitutional rights ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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The vocal Deputy Governor also called on security agencies to take firm action against incidents of hooliganism during political activities, saying those responsible should be held accountable to ensure peaceful and credible elections.

He further criticised Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo over the handling of security, saying they should take responsibility for addressing the recurring incidents of violence.

Earlier Saturday, UDA warned the opposition against taking pride in the just concluded Ol kalau by elections.

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