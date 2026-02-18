Kenya Open bound players out to break the duck as Betika sponsors five

Five Kenyan Golfers who are set to feature in this year’s Kenya Open Golf Championship have a reason to smile following a Ksh.3.2 million sponsorship from gaming firm,BETIKA.

Elite amateurs Michael Karanga and John Lejirma, alongside seasoned professionals CJ Wangai, Samuel Njoroge, and Justus Madoya will be targeting to impress following the partnership.

The five are among 10 Kenyan players who will form a field of 144 players confirmed for the tournament,a leg of the of the DP World Tour, scheduled February 19th to February 22nd at Karen Golf And Country Club.

Michael Karanga remarked on the teams expectations at the presitigious tournament that has never been won by a Kenyan golfer.

“We are prepared for the upcoming weekend. Our intention is not merely to participate in Karen, but to compete at the highest level. It is gratifying to focus solely on the game without financial concerns.” Having maintained peak performance throughout the past year, Karanga conveyed a strong confidence that this year a Kenyan will make a serious bid for the trophy.

Betika Group CEO Mutua Mutava stated, “We remain committed to elevating Kenyan sports on the global stage. By concentrating our support on these five outstanding athletes, we aim to provide more targeted assistance to individuals who have demonstrated consistent excellence throughout the season.” He further added, “The talent present in Kenyan golf is undeniable, and we take great pride in supporting these athletes as they compete against the world’s best at Karen Country Club.”

The Kenyan contigent heads into the tournament heads high after a scintillating show in local circuits.

John Lejirma arrives at Karen as the reigning 2025 KAGC Series Champion following a dominant year that included nine tournament victories. He is joined by Michael Karanga, the first amateur to qualify for this year’s MKO after a historic win at the 2025 Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship and successful title defenses at the Sigona Bowl and Kiambu Open.

On the professional front, Samuel Njoroge continues his ascent after a significant triumph at the PGK Equator Tour in Diani late last year. He is bolstered by the experience of CJ Wangai, who recently set a course record of 6-under-par at VetLab during the Sunshine Development Tour, and Justus Madoya, whose robust season across the East African region included a top-tier finish in the Rwanda leg of the professional circuit.

The 2026 Magical Kenya Open is expected to attract over 25,000 spectators and a full field of 144 players from more than 30 countries. Kenya brings the largest international contingent with 18 players – 12 professionals and 6 amateurs, followed by South Africa with 17 players led by defending champion Jacques Kruyswijk.