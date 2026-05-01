Egypt, US discuss progress of US-Iran negotiations

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and U.S. president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff discussed regional developments and the U.S.-Iran negotiations during a phone call on Friday following Iran’s new proposal.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the two officials reviewed the current trajectory of U.S.-Iran diplomatic efforts.

Abdelatty underscored the need to intensify support for the negotiating process to reach a political settlement, and reaffirmed that a diplomatic approach is essential for securing a permanent ceasefire, ending ongoing conflicts, and easing regional tensions, according to the statement.

For his part, Witkoff expressed Washington’s intent to continue coordination and consultation with Cairo to enhance stability in the Middle East.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported that Tehran on Thursday night delivered a new proposal for peace talks with the United States to Pakistan, which is mediating the negotiations.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. assets in the Middle East.

A ceasefire was reached between the warring sides on April 8, followed by peace talks in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, which ended without an agreement.