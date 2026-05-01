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Health CS Duale mourns veteran gynaecologist Dr. Job Obwaka

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has mourned veteran gynacologist Dr. Job Obwaka who died Friday at the age of 83.

In a statement, CS Duale noted that Dr. Obwaka devoted his life to advancing medical practice in Kenya, leaving an invaluable contribution to the medical fraternity through his clinical excellence, leadership and mentorship of generations of practitioners.

According to reports, Dr. Obwaka who was also the Nairobi Hospital director, was brought to hospital unconscious and pronounced dead on arrival.

Duale says the late Dr. Obwaka’s work significantly strengthened standards of care and improved outcomes in maternal and reproductive health services across the country.

“We honour his distinguished service and commitment to humanity and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and the wider medical community during this difficult time,” he noted.

 

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