We are sure of Ruto’s second term-Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said he is certain of President Ruto’s re-election in the August 2027 polls.

Mudavadi said he has no doubt that Ruto will emerge victorious through the will of the people.

He has called on Ruto’s supporters to be confident of the win and work on the margin of the victory for Ruto against his competitors.

“Let us not have any doubts whatsoever, I want us to be sure that it is two-term. What we are looking at is what is going to be the margin of the two-term win for President Ruto.” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi has urged supporters to focus on securing a landslide, “decisive” victory for President Ruto in 2027, rather than just winning, to avoid election petitions.

He was speaking during the 61st Labour Day celebrations held at Chavakali High School grounds in Vihiga County.

Mudavadi emphasised that the Kenya Kwanza team under the Broad-Based arrangement is working towards consolidating Ruto’s support base to ensure that all regions supporting his re-election bid are 100 % on board.

“I want to assure Kenyans that the two-term will be through the ballot. We want a resounding and decisive victory that cannot be disputed in courts, one that speaks loud and clear.” said Mudavadi.

“Niliwaonyesha barabara kwenye uchaguzi uliopita watu wakafikiri ni mchezo. Leo tena narudia kwa wale wanaoniskiliza kwamba Barabara ya ushindi wa 2027 bado ni William Ruto.” Mudavadi added as he urged the people of Western Kenya to stop being doubting Thomases and focus on supporting President Ruto’s 2027 re-elction bid.

However, the Prime Cabinet Secretary regretted the low turn-up in numbers by the people of Western Kenya during the recently concluded IEBC voter registration exercise.

He appealed to the region to pull up their socks when the next mass voter registration exercise is announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

He told them that their bargaining power lies in numbers and that the voter registration exercise should be take seriously to boost the numbers and consolidate their support for Ruto.

“We did not do well in the concluded exercise by IEBC in relation to voter registration. It is regrettable that our numbers as compared to other regions, we are lagging far much behind. In the new phase to be announce by IEBC this must change.” he warned.

Mudavadi said he is not worried about President Ruto’s re-election but is focused on widening the voter margin by which Ruto will defeat his opponents.

Mudavadi used the historic Labour Day celebrations the first ever to be marked outside Nairobi to hail the workers on their dedication and hard work in supporting the government’s agenda of economic transformation.

He said the government is strategically and progressively delivering on the s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, BETA as a result of the support from Kenyan workers across all walks.

“Workers have helped in making sure that our economy gets back to a positive growth in the recent past. Without you we cannot achieve much as a government. You have not only helped the current administration regain the growth in GDP but also helped in maintaining peace and stability in the country.” Mudavadi noted.

“A stable labour force is very important for a nation. If we become a country that witnesses labour instability then it will be very difficult to achieve economic growth. A focused and dedicated work force is a pillar to the stability of the nation both economically and for peace.” Mudavadi added.

The Prime CS also called on the youth seeking employment abroad to work with the relevant government ministries and agencies when securing those jobs.

He said the government is ready to support them secure work in safe and peaceful environments where they will earn decent dues, their rights protected and future expanded.