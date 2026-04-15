Egypt’s Alameda Group opens Nairobi clinic to boost specialised care access

Alameda Healthcare Group has unveiled a multi-speciality medical facility in Nairobi as part of its expansion across Africa.

The Egypt-based private healthcare provider said the clinic, located at Landmark Plaza, will offer advanced diagnostic and treatment services across key disciplines, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neuroscience, renal care, orthopaedics and gastrointestinal diseases.

The facility is equipped with modern medical technology and staffed by specialised physicians drawn from both Kenya and Egypt, with a focus on precision diagnostics and coordinated patient care pathways.

Speaking during the inauguration, Alameda Healthcare Group Chief Executive Officer Neeraj Mishra said the move marks a strategic push to expand access to high-quality care across the continent.

“Our entry into Kenya marks a strategic step in Alameda Healthcare’s growth across Africa. We are committed to bringing specialised care closer to patients while strengthening local healthcare ecosystems through collaboration, knowledge transfer and innovation,” he said.

The company noted that the Nairobi facility will support early diagnosis, continuity of care and access to specialised treatment through its wider network in Egypt.

Egypt’s Ambassador to Kenya Hatem Youssri described the investment as a reflection of deepening bilateral ties and Egypt’s role in advancing healthcare development across Africa.

Kenya’s Ambassador to Egypt Fredrick Otieno Outa said the clinic supports the country’s ambition to position itself as a regional medical hub, citing the importance of knowledge exchange between Kenyan and Egyptian health professionals.

As part of the launch, the facility offered free consultations conducted by specialists from both countries.