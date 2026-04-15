County News

Egypt’s Alameda Group opens Nairobi clinic to boost specialised care access

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Dr. Amira Hamouda, Chief International Business Development Officer, Alameda Group, H.E. Fredrick Otieno Outa, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Egypt, Mr Neeraj Mishra, CEO of Alameda Healthcare Group and H.E. Hatem Youssri, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Kenya during the inauguration of the Alameda clinic in Nairobi which is set to bring world class specialised care to Nairobi.

Alameda Healthcare Group has unveiled a multi-speciality medical facility in Nairobi as part of its expansion across Africa.

The Egypt-based private healthcare provider said the clinic, located at Landmark Plaza, will offer advanced diagnostic and treatment services across key disciplines, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neuroscience, renal care, orthopaedics and gastrointestinal diseases.

The facility is equipped with modern medical technology and staffed by specialised physicians drawn from both Kenya and Egypt, with a focus on precision diagnostics and coordinated patient care pathways.

Speaking during the inauguration, Alameda Healthcare Group Chief Executive Officer Neeraj Mishra said the move marks a strategic push to expand access to high-quality care across the continent.

“Our entry into Kenya marks a strategic step in Alameda Healthcare’s growth across Africa. We are committed to bringing specialised care closer to patients while strengthening local healthcare ecosystems through collaboration, knowledge transfer and innovation,” he said.

The company noted that the Nairobi facility will support early diagnosis, continuity of care and access to specialised treatment through its wider network in Egypt.

Primary school heads to be promoted to JSS principals
WISER Kenya Project unveiled in Tana River County to boost climate resilience
Mwangaza says Controller of Budget overstated money used for foreign travel
Chronic pain now major health threat as Kenyans suffer in silence

Egypt’s Ambassador to Kenya Hatem Youssri described the investment as a reflection of deepening bilateral ties and Egypt’s role in advancing healthcare development across Africa.

Kenya’s Ambassador to Egypt Fredrick Otieno Outa said the clinic supports the country’s ambition to position itself as a regional medical hub, citing the importance of knowledge exchange between Kenyan and Egyptian health professionals.

As part of the launch, the facility offered free consultations conducted by specialists from both countries.

 

NPSC alerts Public on fake police recruitment notice
Lobby condemns violence during protests, urges calm and respect for human rights
Cynthia Nyamai kicks off her #488ForKibra walk to raise Ksh 66M
KPC Foundation boosts healthcare with Ksh 6M outpatient block in Kericho
Justice sector players unites in renewed war on graft
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Millers association announces solutions to Kenya’s aflatoxin crisis
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Millers association announces solutions to Kenya’s aflatoxin crisis
Business Local Business
Kanye West postpones French concert until further notice
Entertainment Music
Cult: Father testifies how TV sermon hooked him, death of six children to starvation
County News NEWS
KNH nurses end strike following return-to-work deal
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Fertiliser looted from NCPB Depot during protests recovered, 8 arrested

County NewsNEWS

CS Kabogo: All gov’t offices to benefit from high-speed internet connectivity

County NewsNEWS

Former MCA among three arrested for impersonating EACC investigators

County NewsNEWS

Court okays exhumation of suspected mass graves linked to cultic activities in Malindi

Show More