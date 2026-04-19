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Eight children killed in Louisiana shooting, police say

BBC
By BBC
2 Min Read

Eight children, aged from one to 14 years old, have been killed in a shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, which police are describing as a “domestic disturbance”.

Officers said the incident began about 05:00 local time (10:00 BST). A single gunman shot 10 people before fleeing in a stolen car. Police then chased and killed the suspected shooter.

“We have hurting families, we have hurting police officers, coroners’ personnel,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. “This affects the entire community, so we all mourn with these families.”

Police did not identify the suspected gunman or the victims, but said some of the children were related to the deceased man.

“This is a tragic situation – maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had in Shreveport,” the mayor added. He asked for prayers for the families and the city.

Police said the shooting took place at two homes on the same block and a third residence in the neighbourhood.

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Shreveport Police Corporal Chris Bordelon said officers attended a home shortly before 06:00 local time and found the children.

“All of the deceased in this case are juveniles,” Bordelon said.

He said officers determined the call was “domestic in nature” and added that one of those shot at the home had fled to a nearby residence.

After the shooting the suspected gunman carjacked a vehicle and started to flee, police said.

Bordelon said officers pursued him into another neighbourhood, and fired at the suspected gunman who is now deceased.

Police did not identify the shooter or the victims, saying they wanted to ensure family members are notified.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said his heart went out to the entire community.

“I just cannot begin to imagine how such an event can occur,” Smith said.

He added that the investigation is being conducted in coordination with the Louisiana State Police and with assistance from multiple other agencies.

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