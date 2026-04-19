County News

Oluga urges Kenyans to register for SHA to secure healthcare access

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga

Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has called on Kenyans to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA), reiterating that enrollment is essential for accessing comprehensive healthcare services.

Speaking during a Huduma Mashinani outreach in Kisumu West Constituency, Oluga explained that SHA ensures a continuous healthcare support, which includes exchequer-funded primary care as well as management for emergency, chronic, and critical illnesses.

“Access to healthcare is not just a service; it is a safeguard against preventable loss of life, financial hardship, and intergenerational poverty,” he stated.

Oluga pointed out that access to SHA is closely linked to broader national systems, particularly civil registration. He noted that a lack of essential documentation, such as national identity cards, can prevent vulnerable populations from accessing health services, ultimately impacting health outcomes and economic stability.

During the event, Oluga highlighted ongoing government investments aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery infrastructure across the country. In the Kisumu region, he cited the construction of new health facilities in Nyalenda, Urenga (Ugenya), Madiany (Rarieda), and Maguga (Gwasi), positioning these projects as part of a broader strategy to improve equitable access to quality care.

He further pointed to institutional reforms, including the transition of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital into a national parastatal, which has facilitated additional state funding.

Kenya National Farmers Federation emerge winners at the annual Bayer Youth summit awards
PS Mang’eni urges university students to ‘enterprise’ their professions
Polish national arrested in possession of Kshs. 3.2 million worth of heroine
Prisons to partner with Corporates to promote rehabilitation of inmates -PS Wairimu

“The Government is supporting Kisumu County Referral Hospital with KSh 400 million to strengthen it as a Level 5 facility. In addition, KSh 3 billion is being invested to upgrade specialised services at JOOTRH through modern infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment,” he stated.

The outreach event, hosted by Children Services Principal Secretary Carren Ageng’o, integrated services from multiple agencies, including the Huduma Centre, the State Law Office, Children Services, APDK, and the Kenya Medical Training College.

A free medical camp held during the event served over 1,000 residents, as part of the government’s push to decentralize essential services.

Critical barriers undermine family planning in Kenya, study reveals
Governor Mung’aro, Speaker Mwambire bury the hatchet
Kenya hosts key regional conference, issues landmark declaration ahead of COP30
EACC, Global Compact Kenya to launch corruption risk management guidelines
Duale receives report of organ trafficking at Mediheal Hospital
Share This Article
Previous Article Ruto says universal healthcare progressing as SHA fast-tracks hospital payments
Next Article Eight children killed in Louisiana shooting, police say
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Eight children killed in Louisiana shooting, police say
International News
Ruto says universal healthcare progressing as SHA fast-tracks hospital payments
Health Local News
Security agencies to sustain crackdown on criminal networks – Murkomen
Local News
Sen. Cheruiyot hails SHA impact on hospital bills
County News Features

You May also Like

County News

Eliud Owalo Foundation settles fees for bright student in Maseno

County News

Governor Kilonzo Jr. commissions solar project at Makueni County Referral Hospital

County NewsNEWS

September 25, 2023

County News

Four dead, eight in critical condition after consuming illicit brew in Migori

Show More