Ruto visits Italy to secure infrastructure, investment deals

President William Ruto traveled to Rome on Sunday afternoon for an official visit to Italy. During his trip, he will engage in bilateral discussions with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to enhance Kenya-Italy relations and strengthen their strategic partnership across key sectors.

In a statement regarding the visit, Statehouse confirmed that several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and cross-sector agreements are expected to be signed.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said that the primary focus of the visit is to expedite the Arror, Kimwarer, and Itare dam projects. The projects are crucial investments within the irrigation pillar of the government’s three national priorities, which aim to transition Kenya from a developing to a developed economy.

The other pillars include expanded infrastructure and accelerated energy generation.

“These projects form part of a broader plan to expand irrigation to 2.5 million acres within seven years, boost food security, and position Kenya as a net agricultural exporter,” stated Mohamed

In line with these objectives, President Ruto will present investment opportunities in infrastructure, irrigation, and energy at the Kenya-Italy Business Forum.

He will also meet with various business leaders and representatives from multilateral institutions, including the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

“The visit will further advance cooperation under Italy’s Mattei Plan, focusing on agriculture and agro-industry, value chain development, health, clean energy, and human capital development,” Mohamed disclosed