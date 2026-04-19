Eldoret bids farewell to Catholic Bishop Dominic Kimengich

Bishop Dominic Kimengich of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret was honored Saturday by a large gathering of Christians in a celebration marking his 40 years of priesthood. The heartfelt thanksgiving ceremony also served as a farewell as he prepares for his transfer to Mombasa next week.

The event featured prayers, songs, and touching tributes, attracting clergy, parishioners, and community leaders who came to recognize the bishop’s four decades of dedicated service. Speakers praised Bishop Kimengich for his humility, spiritual leadership, and steadfast commitment to the people of Eldoret.

Attending the ceremony were Rt. Rev. John Arap Lelei of Kapsabet and Rt. Rev. Bishop Emeritus Maurice Crowley, both of whom lauded Bishop Kimengich’s impactful ministry and his role in strengthening the Church and promoting unity among the congregation.

In his address, Bishop Kimengich expressed deep gratitude to the faithful and fellow clergy for their support throughout his priesthood. He reflected on his time in Eldoret as fulfilling and transformative.

“It has been a privilege to serve the people of Eldoret. I leave with cherished memories and a grateful heart,” he said, expressing his readiness to embrace his new assignment in Mombasa with faith and dedication.

Members of the congregation described him as a compassionate and devoted shepherd who led with integrity, wishing him good health, strength, and continued blessings as he embarks on this new chapter in his ministry.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers and blessings, marking the end of Bishop Kimengich’s service in Eldoret and the start of his new mission in Mombasa.