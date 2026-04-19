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Former KNUT Chair Mudzo Nzili assumes KADU Asili leadership

KNA
By KNA
4 Min Read
KADU Asili Party Leader Mudzo Nzili (c) addresses the media in Mombasa on April 18, 2026, announcing the party’s readiness to work with like-minded political groups. He also revealed that the party has launched a nationwide campaign and will field candidates in all elective positions except the presidency.

Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Chairman Mudzo Nzili has assumed leadership of the Kenya African Democratic Union (KADU) Asili Party, signalling a renewed push to reposition the outfit on the national stage as political realignments gather momentum ahead of 2027 General Elections.

Speaking during the party’s National Delegates Convention held at a Mombasa hotel, the KADU Asili Party leader announced that the party will field candidates in all elective positions except the presidency, vowing to mount a formidable challenge against established political players as the elections draw closer.

Nzili emphasised that KADU Asili is not a regional outfit confined to the Coast, but a national party with membership drawn from across the country since its inception.

“As Kenyans, we remind the government that our security rests in your hands. Independent institutions such as IEBC must remain free from interference, including from the Presidency,” he said, adding that state agencies must serve the interests of citizens.

The party leader also condemned the resurgence of political violence witnessed at recent rallies and even during burial ceremonies, terming it a threat to democratic space.

He further urged the government to fast-track pension payments to retired public servants, many of whom are languishing in poverty due to prolonged delays.

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“We want pensions released promptly, and timely disbursement of school capitation when institutions reopen, especially as the second term is critical for preparing candidates for national examinations,” he said.

Nzili noted that the party remains open to forming coalitions with like-minded political entities, revealing that KADU Asili has developed an elaborate strategy to popularise its agenda ahead of the 2027 polls.

“As you know, I previously led KNUT, which had structures down to the school level. KADU Asili will establish structures up to the village level. Within the next three months, we will be traversing the country and strengthening our presence,” he said, expressing confidence that the party will clinch a significant number of elective seats.

He also defended the constitutional right of Kenyans to picket and demonstrate, stating that the party’s participation in such actions would be guided by internal consultations.

Nzili observed that the country is witnessing an increasingly vibrant and politically conscious youth population demanding accountability, inclusivity, and solutions to prevailing economic challenges.

Party Secretary General (SG) Baha wa Nguma said the party will intensify grassroots mobilisation, noting that real political power lies with the people rather than boardrooms.

He revealed plans to strengthen ward-level structures, empower community organisers, build active membership networks across all counties, and promote inclusivity.

On coalitions and strategic alliances, the SG affirmed the party’s readiness to forge value-driven, issue-based partnerships anchored on national interests.

“We will engage like-minded parties, civil society, and development partners to build a broad, inclusive movement capable of delivering meaningful change,” he said.

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