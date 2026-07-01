England face DR Congo in a high-stakes World Cup Round of 32 showdown

England face the Democratic Republic of Congo in the World Cup Round of 32 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 1. Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions enter the knockout stage as heavy favourites, but England’s inconsistent group stage displays have ensured this tie carries more intrigue than the odds suggest.

England topped Group L with seven points, opening brilliantly with a 4-2 win over Croatia before fading into a goalless draw against Ghana and grinding past Panama 2-0. Harry Kane’s header against Panama made him England’s record World Cup scorer with 11 goals, while Jude Bellingham has carried much of the creative burden throughout the group stage.

DR Congo arrive riding a wave of history. Competing at the World Cup for only the second time and the first since 1974, when they competed as Zaire and failed to score in three heavy defeats, the Leopards have completely rewritten their story.

Coach Sebastien Desabre’s organised side drew with Portugal, lost narrowly to Colombia and defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in the nation’s history. Newcastle forward Yoane Wissa, with three group stage goals, provides a dangerous counter-attacking threat.

Opta’s supercomputer gives England a 73.9 percent chance of winning in regulation, with DR Congo at 11.3 percent. Reece James misses out through injury, with Declan Rice expected to return to midfield.

The winner faces Mexico in the Round of 16 at the iconic Estadio Azteca.