Environment PS calls for early action as country heads into season of heavy rainfall

The government has affirmed that it is working to ensure that Kenyans are safe from the effects of the above average rainfall expected during the October, November to December short rains season.

Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary Dr. Eng. Festus Ng’eno while attributing the rising water levels in the rift valley lakes as a consequence of climate change, Ng’eno says the expected above average rainfall could further complicate matters.

“The impending convergence of Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria is an ecological disaster, this together with the forecast El Nino phenomena that could result in heavy rainfall further complicates matters,” said Dr. Ng’eno said at the just concluded 13th National Climate Outlook Forum and added, “In 2021 and 2022 the distance separating the two lakes was 15 kilometers, in a space of four years, this is down to 9 kilometers.”

The PS further warned that several areas are getting submerged including Giotto informal settlement on the shores of Lake Naivasha, on Lake Nakuru a ward has been submerged, on Lake Turkana the same with and Lake Victoria is about to submerged a whole sub county, adding that the above average rainfall expected could worsen the situation.

“While rainfall is a blessing, we know from experience that it can also pose risks: flooding, landslides, outbreaks of waterborne diseases, and disruptions to livelihoods,” said Dr. Ng’eno and added that, the October-November-December (OND) 2026 short-rains season, outlook provides important information on what needs to be done noting that climate information on its own does not save a life and cannot protect livelihoods or prevent losses.

“Its value is realized when it reaches the people and institutions that need it in good time and in a form that enables them to take action.”

Ng’eno appealed to the media to effectively communicate the forecast so that is has meaning in the planning and interventions during the season, “I think the media have a very important role to play in ensuring that we are able to provide timely and accurate information to the people, we must move from climate information to early action.”

He called for preparedness for both opportunities that will arise from the heavy rainfall as well as the hazards that could arise from the heavy rainfall, “Above-average rainfall in some areas can contribute to improved water availability, support agricultural production and pasture, and recharge water resources,” he said and added, “But at the same time, intense rainfall can increase the risk of flooding, landslides, disease outbreaks, damage to infrastructure and disruption of livelihoods.”