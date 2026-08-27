Ruto: Constitutional rights must become lived realities

President William Ruto has said the success of Kenya’s Constitution should be measured by the quality of life of citizens rather than how frequently its provisions are invoked.

Speaking during Katiba Day celebrations marking 16 years since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, Ruto said the Constitution must translate into tangible benefits for Kenyans.

“The ultimate test of constitutional implementation is not how often we quote the Constitution or invoke constitutionalism. It is how closely the daily experience of the citizen reflects the promise of the Constitution,” he said.

Ruto noted that Article 43, which guarantees socio-economic rights including healthcare, housing, food, water, social security and education, should be central to assessing the implementation of the Constitution.

“These are not ornamental provisions placed in our Constitution. They are fundamental rights,” he stated.

The head of state added that the real measure of constitutional implementation should be whether a mother can access healthcare, an emergency patient receives treatment before being asked to pay, families have clean water and children can attend school.

“Progressive realisation does not mean indefinite postponement. It recognises that resources are finite, but requires every government to take reasonable, deliberate, concrete and measurable steps towards fulfilling these rights,” Ruto said.

He hailed measures undertaken by his administration in healthcare, housing and education as evidence of progress.

Ruto noted that more than 32.4 million Kenyans are registered with the Social Health Authority, with more than eight million receiving treatment, while more than 100,000 Community Health Promoters are serving households.

Additionally, more than 274,000 affordable homes are under construction and more than 100,000 teachers have been recruited.

“By no means is this work complete. Significant steps remain. Nevertheless, these interventions demonstrate that the promise of our Constitution is steadily becoming the lived experience of more Kenyans today than was the case before,” he said.