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Dr Mutiso murder: Rose Mbithe, her 2 children detained for 14 more days

Police Constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi becomes the fourth suspect set to face murder charges over the death of Dr Victoria Mutiso.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

Politician Rose Mbithe and her two children, Angela and Chris Mulwa, as well as Police Constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi, will remain in custody for 14 more days over the murder of Dr Victoria Mutiso.

The court granted the 14-day period to allow the suspects to undergo mental assessment before taking plea in the murder case.

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The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against the four suspects following the conclusion of preliminary investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations into Dr Mutiso’s death.

The court directed that Chris Mulwa and Constable Kibelion be held at Nairobi Remand, while Mbithe and her daughter Angela will be detained at Langata Women’s Prison.

The four suspects are expected to take plea when the case comes up for mention before High Court Judge Alexander Muteti on September 23, 2026.

Dr Mutiso, a psychiatrist and former director of the African Institute of Mental and Brain Health, was fatally shot on July 29, 2026, while travelling in a taxi in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

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So far, investigations point to a property dispute involving Dr Mutiso’s family and Rose Mbithe, who was previously married to Dr Mutiso’s husband, Professor David Musyimi Ndetei.

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