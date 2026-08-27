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Ruto: Rights violations during 2024 protests must be investigated

"No Kenyan should lose their life, liberty, or dignity merely for criticising the Government." -President William Ruto

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read

President William Ruto has affirmed the right of Kenyans to peaceful protest while calling for accountability over alleged human rights violations during the 2024 demonstrations.

Speaking during the commemoration of the 16th anniversary of the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Thursday, Ruto said peaceful protest, criticism and dissent are essential to democracy.

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Ruto noted that Kenyans who took part in the 2024 protests were exercising constitutional freedoms to speak, assemble, demonstrate, picket and petition public authorities.

He said such demands should not be viewed as an assault on democracy, noting that Article 37 protects the right of every person to peaceably and unarmed assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions to public authorities.

“No Kenyan should lose their life, liberty, or dignity merely for criticising the Government, expressing an unpopular opinion or participating in a peaceful demonstration,” he said.

The President acknowledged the pain left by the protests, saying some families lost loved ones while serious allegations were made over unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances and the excessive use of lethal force.

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He called for credible allegations of human rights violations to be independently, thoroughly and transparently investigated, with those found responsible held accountable in accordance with the law.

“We cannot honour the Constitution by looking away from such allegations,” Ruto said.

At the same time, Ruto noted the right to protest does not extend to criminal acts committed during demonstrations.

“The Constitution protects peaceful and unarmed assembly. It does not protect arson, looting, lawlessness, violence, intimidation, attacks on citizens or the destruction of public and private property,” he said.

Ruto emphasized that the State should neither criminalise an entire protest because of the actions of a few nor legitimise criminal conduct committed during demonstrations.

“We must, therefore, distinguish carefully between a citizen exercising a constitutional right and an individual committing a criminal offence,” he said.

He stressed that protecting public order must go hand in hand with respecting citizens’ rights.

“The right to protest carries a responsibility to remain peaceful and unarmed. The duty to maintain order carries an obligation to respect life, dignity, and the law,” Ruto said.

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