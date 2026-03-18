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Kenya, EU hold bilateral talks on 5G, AI, online safety

KNA
By KNA
3 Min Read
Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunication Stephen Isaboke during the bilateral meeting with the European Union delegation in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Kenya and the European Union held a high-level bilateral meeting on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation on digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), and online safety.

The discussions, led by Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunication Stephen Isaboke, focused on aligning strategies for Kenya’s rapidly growing digital sector.

The EU delegation was headed by Renate Nikolay, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission, who stressed the importance of shared priorities in the digital space.

“Kenya and the EU already have a strong partnership. This dialogue allows us to support innovation, align regulatory efforts, and ensure policies protect users while fostering economic growth,” Nikolay said.

The talks covered critical infrastructure management, including 5G networks, internet spectrum, and submarine cables, while also addressing the rise of AI-driven misinformation and the need for safe online environments for children and teenagers.

Discussions extended to supporting sustainable media ecosystems amid algorithm-driven platforms that increasingly influence public information.

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“We need to ensure that the next generation still has access to trustworthy media. AI-driven overviews and algorithms are diverting traffic away from traditional media houses, so public service media must adapt digitally to remain sustainable and relevant,” PS Stephen Isaboke said.

Both officials highlighted the challenges posed by AI-driven platforms and the importance of ensuring the public continues to access reliable and trustworthy media.

“Supporting sustainable media ecosystems is essential as algorithm-driven platforms increasingly shape what people see and believe. Ensuring access to trustworthy information must remain a priority in the digital dialogue,” said Nikolay.

PS Isaboke highlighted Kenya’s ambition to move beyond being a consumer of technology, aiming instead to become an active participant in the global digital economy.

“The EU brings technical expertise and tested models that will help Kenya make strategic decisions on spectrum allocation, 5G rollout, and AI governance. Their partnership is critical for ensuring our digital transformation is secure, inclusive, and sustainable,” PS Isaboke said.

Patricia Terer Ondeng, Secretary for Public Communication, and Temesi Mukani, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting follow discussions during the EU–Kenya bilateral meeting

Also in attendance were Temesi Mukani, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting  and Patricia Terer Ondeng, Secretary for Public Communication.

The bilateral meeting highlights Kenya’s commitment to strategic international collaboration, as the country readies major regulatory and infrastructure decisions including the forthcoming AI Bill in Parliament that will define its digital future.

 

 

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