Local NewsNEWS

EU bans destruction of unsold clothes in push for circular economy

Under the new rules, businesses must prioritise keeping products in use by selling them or preparing them for reuse.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read
© jaturunp | Getty Images

The European Union has taken a major step in tackling textile waste by banning large companies from destroying unsold clothing, footwear and accessories, a move aimed at promoting reuse, reducing emissions and advancing a circular economy.

According to a statement from EU’s Directorate-General for Environment, the ban takes effect from 19 July, for large companies across the EU while medium-sized companies will be subject to the same rules from 2030.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The measure, introduced under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), aims to prevent the waste of valuable products and the resources used to make them.

When new, usable goods are discarded, the raw materials, water, energy and labour invested in their production are lost, while their disposal generates avoidable greenhouse gas emissions.

By encouraging reuse, repair and more resource-efficient business practices, the new rules support the transition to a more circular and competitive European economy.

What the new rules mean for companies

Under the new rules, businesses must prioritise keeping products in use by selling them (including through discounts or alternative markets), donating them to charities or social enterprises, or preparing them for reuse (repairing, refurbishing or remanufacturing).

Gov’t moves to repatriate 64 Kenyans rescued from Myanmar trafficking ring
CJ Koome warns against attacks on Judiciary
Boys rescued in Zambia after circumcision abductions
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: NATO balancing on the brink of war

Destruction will be allowed only under specified circumstances and must be carried out in accordance with the waste treatment hierarchy, giving priority to recycling.

When the ban does not apply

Companies may only destroy unsold clothes and shoes in limited cases, such as when items are unsafe or damaged, counterfeit or infringing intellectual property rights, or are rejected by charities or donation schemes.

To prevent misuse, businesses relying on these exemptions must provide proof e.g. documents or test results and publish annual reports on what they have discarded.

How the rules will be enforced

National authorities will check compliance and can impose fines for violations. Companies must keep records for five years to allow inspections.

To reduce paperwork, businesses will use existing customs and logistics codes when reporting. Small and micro-businesses are exempt from these requirements.

Background

The Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), which came into force in 2024, sets EU-wide rules to make products more durable, repairable, recyclable and resource-efficient.

The ban on destroying unsold textiles is one of the first concrete measures under the ESPR. Textiles are the first product group subject to this ban due to the negative environmental impacts of current business models, which often lead to the destruction of unsold goods.

According to the European Environment Agency, an estimated 4-9% of all textile products put on the market in Europe are destroyed before use, amounting to between 264,000 and 594,000 tonnes of textiles destroyed each year.

The Commission developed the rules after wide consultation with businesses, NGOs and experts to ensure they work in practice without creating unnecessary red tape.

CS Migos opens sixth Biennial Education Evidence for Action and Inaugural Deans of Education Forum 
Private security companies directed to comply with set minimum wage
First lady, MCSK outline plans for music sector revamp
Ruto vows transparency in allocation of housing units
Govt to introduce flexible SHA payment plan
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article tvet KITI urges TVETs to align training with industry to close skills gap
Next Article Maalim calls for high voter registration across Northern Kenya
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Maalim calls for high voter registration across Northern Kenya
County News NEWS
tvet
KITI urges TVETs to align training with industry to close skills gap
County News NEWS
Prabowo Subianto: Indonesia becomes first country in world to introduce biodiesel containing 50% palm oil
International News
Presidential aspirant Onyango Oloo seeks Mt. Kenya support
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

10,000 trees planted in Mt Elgon to mark CS Tuya’s birthday

County NewsHealth

Mombasa set to launch nutrition support program for expectant mothers

Local NewsNEWS

MoH stresses importance of nutrition amidst environmental crisis

County NewsNEWS

Kajiado Governor Lenku condemns imported violence

Show More