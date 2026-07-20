EU bans destruction of unsold clothes in push for circular economy

The European Union has taken a major step in tackling textile waste by banning large companies from destroying unsold clothing, footwear and accessories, a move aimed at promoting reuse, reducing emissions and advancing a circular economy.

According to a statement from EU’s Directorate-General for Environment, the ban takes effect from 19 July, for large companies across the EU while medium-sized companies will be subject to the same rules from 2030.

The measure, introduced under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), aims to prevent the waste of valuable products and the resources used to make them.

When new, usable goods are discarded, the raw materials, water, energy and labour invested in their production are lost, while their disposal generates avoidable greenhouse gas emissions.

By encouraging reuse, repair and more resource-efficient business practices, the new rules support the transition to a more circular and competitive European economy.

What the new rules mean for companies

Under the new rules, businesses must prioritise keeping products in use by selling them (including through discounts or alternative markets), donating them to charities or social enterprises, or preparing them for reuse (repairing, refurbishing or remanufacturing).

Destruction will be allowed only under specified circumstances and must be carried out in accordance with the waste treatment hierarchy, giving priority to recycling.

When the ban does not apply

Companies may only destroy unsold clothes and shoes in limited cases, such as when items are unsafe or damaged, counterfeit or infringing intellectual property rights, or are rejected by charities or donation schemes.

To prevent misuse, businesses relying on these exemptions must provide proof e.g. documents or test results and publish annual reports on what they have discarded.

How the rules will be enforced

National authorities will check compliance and can impose fines for violations. Companies must keep records for five years to allow inspections.

To reduce paperwork, businesses will use existing customs and logistics codes when reporting. Small and micro-businesses are exempt from these requirements.

Background

The Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), which came into force in 2024, sets EU-wide rules to make products more durable, repairable, recyclable and resource-efficient.

The ban on destroying unsold textiles is one of the first concrete measures under the ESPR. Textiles are the first product group subject to this ban due to the negative environmental impacts of current business models, which often lead to the destruction of unsold goods.

According to the European Environment Agency, an estimated 4-9% of all textile products put on the market in Europe are destroyed before use, amounting to between 264,000 and 594,000 tonnes of textiles destroyed each year.

The Commission developed the rules after wide consultation with businesses, NGOs and experts to ensure they work in practice without creating unnecessary red tape.