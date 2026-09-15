EU explores partnership with KBC to strengthen public broadcasting

The European Union is exploring partnering with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation to strengthen the operations of the state broadcaster.

The proposed areas of cooperation include the digitisation of KBC’s archives, technical support and capacity building for journalists.

European Union Ambassador to Kenya Andreas Peschke said the collaboration would also seek to enhance KBC’s coverage of the 2027 General Election by strengthening its capacity to provide voters with accurate and credible information while addressing emerging challenges, including misinformation and disinformation.

Peschke spoke during his first courtesy visit to KBC Managing Director Agnes Kalekye, where he said the proposed cooperation builds on the long-standing relationship between KBC and European institutions.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, the Ambassador said the partnership could play a pivotal role in strengthening public broadcasting at a time when the media is likely to come under increased scrutiny.

“The media space is very contested in open societies, particularly during election times. It is very important for public broadcasters like KBC, as well as sister organisations within the European Union, to remain strong and credible voices for objective and trusted information. That is very important in order to have a process that people can trust”, he observed.

According to the KBC Managing Director Agnes Kalekye, this is just the beginning of a partnership that will present new opportunities for the broadcaster, while exploring channels that can strengthen KBC’s operations and service to the public.

“The journey has just started. We will sit down at an opportune time with the EU and see how we can work together with the member states’ public broadcasters, and see what we can learn from them”, she said.

The engagement comes as Kenya and the European Union continue to deepen ties, with the proposed media cooperation adding to existing areas of partnership in trade, investment, among other sectors.