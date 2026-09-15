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Former KenGen official sentenced to 11 years over fraud

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

A former Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) official has been sentenced to 11 years for fraudulently acquiring public property and uttering false documents after using forged academic papers to secure employment at the company.

Mr. David Mogire Nyabuti was found guilty of using a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate and result slip to gain admission to the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) Training School, now known as the Institute of Energy Studies and Research, and subsequently secure employment at KenGen.

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The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said it investigated the matter and established that Nyabuti had presented a forged KCSE certificate and result slip as genuine documents issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

He later used the documents to secure employment at KenGen, where he received salaries and benefits amounting to Ksh14,946,118.82 between August 2003 and September 2018.

He was charged before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on 13 June 2025 with five counts, including fraudulent acquisition of public property, two counts of forgery and two counts of uttering false documents.

The Anti-Corruption Court found Nyabuti guilty of fraudulent acquisition of public property and ordered him to pay Ksh14,946,118 in compensation to the Government, in default, to serve five years in prison. He was also fined Ksh900,000, with a default sentence of two years’ imprisonment on the same count.

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On each of the two counts of uttering false documents, Nyabuti was fined Ksh200,000, with a default sentence of two years’ imprisonment for each count.

The court ordered that all the imprisonment terms run concurrently.

The Commission has welcomed the conviction and sentence, noting that the outcome serves as a deterrent to individuals who engage in similar criminal conduct.

 

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