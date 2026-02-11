EV power consumption rises by 188pc to earn Kenya Power Ksh 190M

Kenya Power realized a 194pc increase in revenue from electricity sales to the e-electric mobility industry which rose from Ksh 64.8 million in 2024 to Ksh 190.8 million last year.

According to Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror, the Ksh 125.96 million revenue increase was driven by higher electricity consumption which rose by 188pc to 8,433,437 units (kWh) compared 2,922,692 units (kWh).

“E-mobility is one of the key areas the Company is focused on under our green agenda, which seeks to power livelihoods and support our communities with solutions that reduce carbon emissions. Already, over 90% of the energy we procure and dispatch is sourced from renewable sources. To complement this milestone, we are actively driving the uptake of e-mobility and e-cooking solutions,” said Siror.

The firm says the rising adoption of the industry has been supported by the National Electric Mobility Policy 2026 which has pushed uptake of the EVs in Kenya.

The power utility says the introduction of the e-mobility electricity tariff which became effective in March 2023 has onboarded 205 customers. Consumers under the e-mobility tariff are charged Ksh 16 per unit during the peak period and KShs. 8 per unit during off-peak hours.

“To demonstrate our commitment to electric mobility, we have already installed five EV chargers across our offices at Stima Plaza, Donholm, Ruaraka, Electricity House (Nairobi) and Ragati. We are at various stages of setting up additional EV chargers in Voi, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nakuru and Eldoret,” added Siror.

Additionally, consumption was enhanced by zero-rating of VAT on electric buses, electric bicycles, electric motorcycles and lithium-ion batteries, as well as the reduction of excise duty to zero per cent on electric bicycles, electric motorcycles and lithium-ion batteries.

As of 2025, Kenya had registered cumulatively over 35,000 EVs, comprising mostly two-wheelers. Kenya Power currently has 11 electric vehicles and 30 electric bikes in its fleet, with the aim of deploying 20 and 100 units respectively by the end of 2026.