Ruto defends role in NYOTA funds disbursement

President William Ruto has dismissed criticism from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and certain opposition members regarding his direct involvement in the rollout of the NYOTA capital programme. He insists that he has no regrets about personally overseeing the initiative across the country.

Speaking at Garissa High School during the disbursement of Ksh.375 million to 7,500 youths from Garissa County, including refugees, the President emphasized that his presence underscores his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, financial inclusion, and job creation.

“I have come here in person, not because I have nothing else to do. Issues affecting young people — their empowerment, financial inclusion, and job creation — are extremely important to me, and that is why I take time to do this,” Ruto said.

He pushed back at critics who questioned his involvement, asserting that he would not be distracted by their remarks.

“I have heard some people trying to give me advice, saying, ‘Oh, I don’t know, the President shouldn’t attend the NYOTA projects; he should be doing something else.’ You go and do that other work; I am working for these young people. The person trying to tell me to do something else is an idler and has nothing to do,” he stated.

“Someone who has no work to do, your job is just roaming the streets, shouting ‘One Term,’ ‘Kasongo,’ and I don’t know what else. And then you have the audacity to come and lecture or give me advice—that is impossible,” he added.

The President also faulted the historical lack of adequate planning for the increasing number of young people exiting the education system.

“For a very long time, we did not have a plan. We were not deliberate. We were not intentional,” he noted.

Ruto assured that his administration now has a structured and practical framework to integrate youth into the economy.

“Matters of job creation and empowerment of young people are central to my administration. We have deliberate, intentional and practical plans to get young people on board our economy,” he stated, describing the youth as Kenya’s future.

He further reassured residents of Northern Eastern Kenya that the region would no longer experience profiling or marginalization, emphasizing its integral role in the country.