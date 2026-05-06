Explainer: Understanding the Africa Forward Summit

Nairobi is set to host a landmark cultural and diplomatic event this May, as the Africa Forward series brings together policy, partnership, and performance under one umbrella.

Anchored by the Africa Forward Summit 2026, the multi-day programme unfolds as three interconnected experiences:

The Africa Forward Fest : A cultural festival curated by Alliance Française Nairobi beginning May 7.

: A cultural festival curated by Alliance Française Nairobi beginning May 7. The Africa Forward Summit : High-level bilateral engagements between the Governments of Kenya and France on May 11–12.

: High-level bilateral engagements between the Governments of Kenya and France on May 11–12. The Africa Forward, Le Concert: A grand musical finale concert organised by TRACE set for May 12.

Culture and Art find a home at Alliance

The opening segment, dubbed Africa Forward Fest, sets the tone with a celebration of arts, culture, and dialogue.

Hosted by Alliance Française, in partnership with eKitabu, the festival showcases creative expression through film, music, and discussions, positioning culture as a key pillar of international cooperation.

According to Alliance, the Africa Forward Fest “is the new expanded identity of the annual literary festival, now reimagined with a pan‑African scope. Taking place ahead of the Africa Forward Summit, co-hosted by Kenya and France, the festival positions Nairobi as a vibrant hub for contemporary African literary exchange.”

Giving more details about what to expect from the festival, organisers said it would bring together creatives from all art forms for dialogue and collaboration.

“Over three days, writers, publishers, translators, educators, artists, and readers come together to share stories and ideas across borders, languages, and cultures,” read the statement from Alliance. “The festival seeks to strengthen connections between Francophone and Anglophone literary ecosystems and to support the entire book value chain: from creation and translation to publication, circulation, and readership.”

State Department for Foreign Affairs spearheads summit

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐲𝐚’𝐬 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 & 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐋𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐭 While the #AfricaForward Summit 2026 is a gathering of leaders and decision-makers, it is a perfect opportunity to experience the full breadth of what Nairobi… pic.twitter.com/HOfT90zVH6 — State Department for Foreign Affairs | Kenya (@ForeignOfficeKE) May 3, 2026

As the culture and arts festival comes to a close on May 9, it transitions into the Africa Forward Summit itself, spearheaded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors from across Africa and France will gather to strengthen partnerships for innovation and growth. Beyond boardroom discussions, the summit underscores Kenya’s strategic role in fostering international collaboration.

Speaking about the event, the Principal Secretary for the State Department of Foreign Affairs, Dr Abraham Korir Sing’Oei, said guests should expect to experience the full hospitality of Kenya.

“Delegates and high-level guests attending the Summit can look forward to the warmth of Kenyan hospitality, a rich and diverse cultural offering, and the extraordinary natural environment that surrounds the city, including the iconic Nairobi National Park,” said Sing’Oei.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has framed the event as more than a diplomatic meeting, inviting delegates to experience the country’s rich culture and natural beauty while emphasising the role of cultural exchange in strengthening global ties.

Pan-African artists to take to the stage at Kasarani

The climax of the three-part experience comes with the Africa Forward Le Concert on May 12 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

READ ABOUT THE FULL LINE-UP

Organised by TRACE, the concert will feature leading artists from across Africa and the diaspora.

Marketing the event, Trace East Africa promised a dynamic showcase of the continent’s musical diversity, blending genres and cultures in a way that mirrors the summit’s broader goals.

“Featuring leading artists from across the continent and the diaspora to celebrate the richness of Africa’s cultural diversity while highlighting Nairobi’s growing role as one of Africa’s most dynamic cultural capitals,” the statement from Trace said.

Providing more information about the concert, Sing’Oei said: “The Summit programme also features Africa Forward Le Concert – a high-level, invite-only showcase of Africa’s finest creative talent, convening artists from across the continent for an exceptional cultural experience.

“The concert reflects the Summit’s broader vision: that alongside diplomacy and business, the arts and culture are powerful instruments for building bridges, breaking barriers, and fostering genuine human connection.”

This will be the first time the Africa Forward event will be hosted in a non-Francophone country.